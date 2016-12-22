Then there was the time

I tried to learn to swim

in a deep lake,

but once in,

shot straight

to the floor,

out of sight, out of mind,

a good hour or more.

Nice & cold down there

as I went looking for fish

with my nose-tip,

but then I fell for her

hook, line & sinker

and that sweet little stinker

snared me like a common thief,

she whom I held so dear

to heart, causing me

all this untold pain & grief.

Not smart on my part.

Had she only died

some time before,

she who still poses

such a threat,

which I realized

as I rode toward Hungary,

still in love, still alone

still accident-prone.

The weather rainy

all the way there,

me learning a few words

of Magyar, chill

to the tongue,

drinking my fill

of the Tauggel waterfall

that plunges down

from the high cliffs,

into which, a fool,

I splashed & nearly

drowned,

escaping by a hair,

wet to the bone.

I’d bet any precious stone,

however well-buffed,

however well-cut,

that no man in a hundred

could survive such

dumb, headlong

dives into love.