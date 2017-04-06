The Trial of Dylann Roof

In response to:

United States v. Dylann Roof from the March 9, 2017 issue

To the Editors:

In “USA v. Dylann Roof” [NYR, March 9], I described an incident in the courtroom during which the defendant’s mother, Amy Roof, attending the first day of the trial, collapsed and was treated by emergency medical workers. I had placed the episode during the testimony of a witness, Felicia Sanders; whereas it actually occurred after the opening statement of defense lawyer David Bruck. I have revised the online text to reflect the correct sequence of events.

Edward Ball

New Haven, Connecticut