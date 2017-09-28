—For Xia

Between the gray walls

and a burst of chopping sounds,

morning comes, bundled and sliced,

and vanishes with the paralyzed souls

of the chopped vegetables.

Light and darkness pass through my pupils.

How do I know the difference?

Sitting in the rust, I can’t tell

if it’s the shine on the shackles in the jail

or the natural light of Nature

from outside the walls.

Daylight betrays everything, the splendid sun

stunned.

Morning stretches and stretches in vain.

You are far away—

but not too far to collect the love

of my night.