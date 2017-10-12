John Berryman’s Letters
To the Editors:
We are currently coediting a volume of John Berryman’s literary correspondence. The book is under contract to Harvard University Press, for publication in 2020–2021. We believe some of your readers may possess unpublished letters from the poet, and we would like to consider these for inclusion in our volume.
If readers believe they have material that would be of use, we would be grateful if they could contact us.
Dr. Philip Coleman
School of English
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin 2
Ireland
philip.coleman@tcd.ie
Dr. Calista McRae
Department of Humanities
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Newark, New Jersey 07102
mcrae@njit.edu