John Berryman’s Letters

To the Editors:

We are currently coediting a volume of John Berryman’s literary correspondence. The book is under contract to Harvard University Press, for publication in 2020–2021. We believe some of your readers may possess unpublished letters from the poet, and we would like to consider these for inclusion in our volume.

If readers believe they have material that would be of use, we would be grateful if they could contact us.

Dr. Philip Coleman

School of English

Trinity College Dublin

Dublin 2

Ireland

philip.coleman@tcd.ie

Dr. Calista McRae

Department of Humanities

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Newark, New Jersey 07102

mcrae@njit.edu