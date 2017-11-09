A Short History of Style
Joey Arias at Jackie 60, 1997
The disposition of her arms
Is a case of
Nothing ventured, nothing
Gained. Her violet ear
Makes sense if
Something wicked is
Being said. The angle
Of her nose is a challenge,
A crime against nature. Her
Throat a fine line. Lover
Where have you been?
Mistakes come back to her
Like wrong notes, a clarinet
Of echoes. You can take the boy
Out of Dubuque…Nothing
Like bourbon
To make her sing
A slow tune: downcast
Eyes, hands swaying
Just so. The catch
In her voice like a rusty key
Turned. A hundred
Nights blurred together
Like an ink blot
Smeared—her long fall
Of hair saying No no no.