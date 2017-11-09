A Short History of Style

Joey Arias at Jackie 60, 1997

The disposition of her arms

Is a case of

Nothing ventured, nothing

Gained. Her violet ear

Makes sense if

Something wicked is

Being said. The angle

Of her nose is a challenge,

A crime against nature. Her

Throat a fine line. Lover

Where have you been?

Mistakes come back to her

Like wrong notes, a clarinet

Of echoes. You can take the boy

Out of Dubuque…Nothing

Like bourbon

To make her sing

A slow tune: downcast

Eyes, hands swaying

Just so. The catch

In her voice like a rusty key

Turned. A hundred

Nights blurred together

Like an ink blot

Smeared—her long fall

Of hair saying No no no.