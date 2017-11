In response to:

The Nature of Catastrophe from the November 9, 2017 issue

In Simon Winchester’s review of Michael Ignatieff’s The Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World [NYR, November 9], the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, not the Carnegie Endowment, sponsored the research project that Ignatieff writes about in the book. He undertook the project when he served as the Council’s Centennial Chair.