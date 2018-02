Clothes stiffening into position overnight

on chairs or on the backs of chairs—

that is like a marriage too

and so is the rain crowding the window

so hard I can hardly see through

and so is the sand in the rock pool

when the stick in your hand

or the stone thrown by your hand

is a thing of the past

so the sand settles back

as before

what is obvious

is how the rock hides

inside itself

right there

in front of you.