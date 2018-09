Was it you, presenting in

the evening bougainvillea

as a hummingbird again,

you voluptuary, dual

febrile wings ashine

as a seamstress’s spool,

hovering over the brachts

with power tools to fix

a beam or caulk the cracks?

Was it you that soldered

one emerald frog

to its oleaginous polder

and a Polyphemus moth

flattened like peanut-buttered

toast points on the footpath?

That espaliered to Orion

—bending backwards—

one night heron?