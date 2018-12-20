A True Pogonophile

In response to:

Loving Lips from the September 27, 2018 issue

To the Editors:

I am surely not the only reader who will rush to correct this sentence by Ruth Bernard Yeazell: “Julia Margaret Cameron remains alone among [Kathryn] Hughes’s women in her ‘pogonophilia,’ but she wasn’t living with her bearded subjects, only turning Darwin, Carlyle, Longfellow, and the rest into typical images of masculine greatness” [“Loving Lips,” NYR, September 27]. On the contrary, Mrs. Cameron’s husband was the full and snowy-bearded Charles Hay Cameron, whom she often photographed.

Mark Haworth-Booth

Swimbridge, North Devon, England