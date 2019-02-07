Shooting Down A Legend

In response to:

The Impersonator from the December 20, 2018 issue

To the Editors:

Alan Hollinghurst [“The Impersonator,” NYR, December 20, 2018] repeats the popular legend that Lord Arran, who sponsored in the British Parliament the law that partially decriminalized male homosexuality in 1967, did so because his brother, the translator Paul Sudley, had shot himself after years of depression about his sexuality. I own a copy of Paul’s official death certificate. He died in hospital after a cerebral hemorrhage in 1958. No bullets involved.

Richard Davenport-Hines

Ailhon, France