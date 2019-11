To the Editors:

For a biography of the educator Isabelle Palms Buckley (1900–1986), founder in the early 1930s of the Buckley School in Los Angeles, I would be glad and grateful to hear from any of her former students, teachers, employees, neighbors, friends, or anyone with reminiscences, or with whom she corresponded.

James P. Higgins

10153-1/2 Riverside Drive

PMB 598

Los Angeles, CA 91602

818-720-8973

higginsink@gmail.com