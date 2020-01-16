Some people despise doing laundry, but I don’t

mind it, and I think we can all agree it feels so good

to engage in something you don’t

mind. To have a neutral feeling. My only two childhood

memories are hearing the song EVERYBODY’S WORKING

FOR THE WEEKEND and seeing the bumper

sticker THE LABOR MOVEMENT: THE FOLKS WHO

BROUGHT YOU THE WEEKEND. I gathered

the weekend is the portion of life that is understood

to matter. Now that I’m grown, I know that just means

sex. THE LABOR MOVEMENT: THE FOLKS WHO

BROUGHT YOU SEX. Though of course

there are other things to be enjoyed. I DON’T WANT

TO BE PITIED said my neighbor, after explaining to me

she hated her children—not children in general,

just her own. Her idea of a weekend

is not being pitied. Is someone else having about her

a neutral feeling. Our neighborhood is overrun

with garbage, and the summer makes it reek,

which ruins the otherwise neutral

feeling I have regarding the sun and the sense

of it on me. It’s not that I think of myself as my own

child—it’s more that I think of my body

as an animal that, having been bred with abandon, requires

a human steward, like those dogs that can’t

give birth without assistance, without someone

snapping on gloves and boiling the kettle

and cleaning the cotton sheets like I’m doing now,

clipping them up to dry in the sun. It feels so good.