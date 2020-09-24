1586

I was in the dictionary looking up

the distinction between necessity

and need, or requirement, “the constraining

power of circumstances.” The dictionary

gives an example from Sidney and Golding:

Of the necessitie that is conditionall,

and not of the necessitie that is

absolute. Sidney met his end one morning

when, writes Greville, by the banks of the IJssel,

an “unfortunate hand” sent forth a bullet

that broke the bone in his thigh.

So great was his thirst, he asked

for drink; but before it touched his lips,

he saw a “poor soldier carried along”

who “ghastly cast his eyes up” at the bottle.

Sidney gave it to him. You, whose

“necessity,” he said, “is yet greater than mine.”

Within weeks, and with the “fixing

of a lover’s thought on those eternal

beauties,” he died in Arnhem on the baker’s street.

2010

Is there point to critical interpretation

that gives us “what we all know already, what

inescapably and instantly strikes

the eye,” as Rosen wrote in June? Then Ricks

asked if Rosen would agree to any

like assertion of a musical phrase

striking the ear? I spent the hours that season

in a basement library magnifying

Bishop’s hand ten times to read the word

“tidal.” On the daily train along

the river, the conductor sometimes returned,

sometimes pocketed, my ticket.

“An interpretation,” Rosen said,

“must either uncover or create a secret.”

“I give you simply what you have already,”

reasoned Lowell. A fine morning.

Steady summer construction

on the avenue stories below.

1947

After the peace, autumn Sunday,

a fine one, smallest child inside, eldest

on a train journey, and he and a friend

in the meadow by the river.

He wore the military duty belt,

the find from the brush that he’d been snapped in

a few days before. They found the tree to climb

and then jumped down this time

onto a mine that had once—though the field

had been swept, they all thought—been laid there

by an unfortunate hand. For sixty years

his face looked up from picture frames

in the houses of their friends. She kept

in her clothes a piece of his skull,

and her thumb would stroke it,

as she had once stroked the fontanelle.

1977

The crow took a cracker and my grandfather

scolded it. Six, drinks under the apple tree,

the foxgloves leaning over flower beds

and down at children sipping juice,

white butterflies among the buddleia

and nettles with their feathery trichomes,

and hover flies in the last uncleared area

where meadow met the garden and lawn, arbor

and house. Amice was the crow’s name, it stepped

sideways, crossed its beak on the bench.

The order of six o’clock: shoulder blades

settling down the back, salt on fingers,

prints on glasses, books closed, their linen covers

warming in the westerly light.