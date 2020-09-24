The apple trees are put up against a wall

and shot at dawn.

The bodies lie where they fall.

These are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers,

given their russet tinge.

That’s blood coming out of an ear.

At the heart of the espalier is the stake

to which the branches are bound with pantyhose

to allow for a little give and take.

The apple trees are put up against a wall

almost as often as, in Gaelic football,

Maghery is bested by the boys of Mullaghbawn.

These are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers

for whom the thought of pruning shears

will cause a twinge.

At the heart of the espalier is the stake

about which Grenadiers are known to bellyache.

That’s blood coming out of a nose.

The apple trees put up against a wall

and shot at dawn

are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers,

given their russet tinge.

At the heart of the espalier is the stake

to which the branches are bound with pantyhose.