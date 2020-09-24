Bramleys, Not Grenadiers
The apple trees are put up against a wall
and shot at dawn.
The bodies lie where they fall.
These are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers,
given their russet tinge.
That’s blood coming out of an ear.
At the heart of the espalier is the stake
to which the branches are bound with pantyhose
to allow for a little give and take.
The apple trees are put up against a wall
almost as often as, in Gaelic football,
Maghery is bested by the boys of Mullaghbawn.
These are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers
for whom the thought of pruning shears
will cause a twinge.
At the heart of the espalier is the stake
about which Grenadiers are known to bellyache.
That’s blood coming out of a nose.
The apple trees put up against a wall
and shot at dawn
are Armagh Bramleys, not Grenadiers,
given their russet tinge.
At the heart of the espalier is the stake
to which the branches are bound with pantyhose.