Half in, half out of my dream:

deer wander in a bright auditorium.

They are serene until they see me,

when they bolt and scatter, looking for cover.

I stand frozen on the half-court line.

If I move, the deer go berserk.

A doe just split her head open

when she rammed the cinderblock wall;

a fawn pulls all her fur apart, and gags

on mouthfuls of hide she can’t spit.

I see the hunger in their stenciled ribs,

the furniture inside their skin.

—And then I’m spared, alone in bed.

I’m forty-six, a trespasser

in my dream gym. The deer are children.

I’m the maypole they dance around.