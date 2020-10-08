A Poetry Manual

- Longhand
One part only of me moving.
The rest of me keeping shtum.
- Equipment
My fingers taper to a point.
The nib shows willing.
- Method
Not one bit like keyboard keys
with their busy, busy, busy.
- Technology
One shimmy of a sudden line
suddenly strikes through it all.
- Add-ons
The lack of a word-count facility,
of the feint of a change of font.
- Archive
Each new poem written off the back of the previous one.
- Soundscape A
Small scratchings like a bird in a thicket. Robin, possibly.
- Soundscape B
My arm across the paper, its slight taffeta shift.
- Proposition
That ink warmed by my body moves the freer for it.
- Sinister
While my right hand is playing with these words,
what do you suppose my left is doing?