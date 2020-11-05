A storm breathes—down our necks,

yes, but also oxygenated

by its warm air intake. As it knocks

about the Bahamas, ours is bated;

fresh water “flies off the shelves,”

and the coast by decree evacuated,

for we will not recuse ourselves,

not even at the peninsular end,

where the land mass calves.

Meanwhile, who can gainsay this friend,

the rosy armadillo, that surfaces?

And this katydid big as my hand,

greener than cotyledons; surpluses

of dragonflies with hematite

ball-bearings for eyes, and tortoises

that one must run out to in the night,

in the lightning, to save when they’ve

dropped, as from an Aeschylean height,

mid-crossing? As likely to wave

a flag of surrender as to appreciate

my dash into the road, the autoclave-

like contraption hissed in its breastplate.

I delivered it to the long grass

just as the ground issued an intimate

low Florida mist like laughing gas

that hides the passage from this world

of cold-eyed underlings in balaclavas.