Whitecaps. Two wind turbines

turning, the third towering, still.

Do the gulls know what is going on.

What is going

on. What should be.

Elaborate fantasy

a defense against reality

or a part. Unfathered

vapour taking the place

of an Alp. A thought.

Universal suffrage.

Living. Justice.

In the harbor

you would barely guess

how strong the wind beyond.

Unless you’d been out.

Unless you’d sailed out

or been thrown

beyond the rocks to the sea.

The open sea.