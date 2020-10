When I first moved to this city to take a job,

and the snows began to fall, a slow sadness took hold of me.



Someone left a tiny pencil drawing of a sailboat

on the ceiling of my bedroom, and I would stare up at it each night,



thinking that it would eventually stir.

I met someone that first spring, and I didn’t love him.



But I very much wanted someone to look at me

in all my youth and feminine momentum.