Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

I am writing the biography of Morton Sobell, and would like to hear from anyone who knew him.

David Evanier
917-671-7612
devanier@earthlink.net

This Issue

November 19, 2020

Image of the November 19, 2020 issue cover.
All Contents

This Issue

November 19, 2020

Image of the November 19, 2020 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next