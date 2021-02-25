I am tired of playing

death’s white clerk,



I will stand in the glove closet

eating an orange.



Ten fat bulbs acrostic

to the warren wards.



Segment: you are twin

to endless sisters



but this buttered vein

is yours, these strings



parting your head

officious as batons.



Chest puffed with documents.

This wet parade ground



mucking my hand,

it almost cheers me:



not to be the lone

creation formal unto sludge.



Why, to be imparted

with mouth like a clock



that points itself out:

my word, my word?



The orange warms

in my hand.



Runnel of pepper,

palm-glow, squalid—



less than light.

Stirs still some crepitant



waking to gold

as to a molar filling



dislodged, aswim

on a vacant pillow.



It is 3 AM .

The telemetry insists.



Around me they seed

their small bitten flaws,



the pulses there are.