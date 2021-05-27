To the Editors:

Readers of Leo Rubinfien’s recent essay on Japanese photobooks [“‘My Eyes Are Infamously Greedy,’” NYR, February 11] might appreciate knowing that although an estimated 25,000–40,000 of the books in Manfred Heiting’s collection were destroyed by the Malibu fire of 2018, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, had signed a contract to acquire his library, and before the fire had brought about 7,500 volumes safely into its own collection.

Edward Osowski

Houston, Texas