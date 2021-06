like tires at a checkpoint,

alone I choke,

alone I pollute the air.



Nightmares are still budding,

caught in nets,

and I can’t stop my urge

to empty my bladder.



Annually you die,

each year in a different manner.

And this year I’m thinking

of your enormous gut:



it was exhausting to tie

your brown shoes.

And your panting heart,

I heard it today in a radio song.