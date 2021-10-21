All you have been and all
you have experienced has happened to me.
I travel from my future to your past to lose
my origins. What’s the beginning?
Where? There was a loophole, and I was the camel
that went through. One hump or two?
The answers to my questions are beyond me
but I only ask questions with answers I can believe.
I have seen the world without you in it
and it’s not what you think.
In the future you will see
that it was me who gave you the order to ruin my past.
In my past you will seem wicked.
I will not accept your innocence.
