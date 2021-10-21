All you have been and all

you have experienced has happened to me.

I travel from my future to your past to lose

my origins. What’s the beginning?

Where? There was a loophole, and I was the camel

that went through. One hump or two?

The answers to my questions are beyond me

but I only ask questions with answers I can believe.

I have seen the world without you in it

and it’s not what you think.

In the future you will see

that it was me who gave you the order to ruin my past.

In my past you will seem wicked.

I will not accept your innocence.