No tourists.

Water turning a mill wheel,

serving nothing but artifice.

I am a servant

to order and erotic love.

Soon to be

yours.

You take a picture

of me by a trellis,

both of us failing

at the vernacular style.

In the Temple of the God

of Love, a naked

boy clutches an arrow.

Once, in the manicured

pasture, they reclined

holding shepherds’ crooks,

noble women

who pretended

to be someone else,

their wigless hair

tucked into

washed linen, their dresses

fastened with ribbons,

even now, the murdered queen

and her reassembled effects

making room

for art. We throw out

pieces of an unwanted

bâtard,

your gloved hand

feeding the pond—

the regal, monogamous

swan, the hungry,

whiskered fish

you drop the bread on.