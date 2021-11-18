I am your lifeguard, remote

and mindful, a wind that throws itself from tree to tree



that catches the constellations facing the other way

before they trip



in this prison they call the future

this mixed, pollinated sea they call a prison



I consider all the apple trees that died during my lifetime



the cheap figurines of Cantinflas

Xs on a calendar in the horse diver’s room



upon the bleached ribs of a goatherd a civilization is founded

the clean T-shirts of the murderer’s child they say



under moonlight the towboat comes in

what world is using my voice to call your name