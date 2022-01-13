It came to me later in the day

Walking the dog I’d decided

To put down because among other

Recent aggressions she had

Bitten the child of a stranger



I had to walk her to get away

From thinking about it and that’s when

His name finally occurred to me

An acoustic image descending

The vowel scale from “likeness”



A man’s adulthood contained so little

Of it that I took note of anything

Such as his book that made me

Burst into tears

In this tears resembled laughter



In books I had encountered scenes

Of people bursting into song

In Kidnapped Alan Breck kills four men

Then bursts into a Gaelic poem

Composed by himself on the spot



But there were few experiences like it

I tried to remember the landscape

Was bleak and the suffering relentless

The view made up for a great deal

Even before the ocean came into it



The father was mean but you forgot

Everything about him in time

Except what he did to his daughter

That and the reindeer he rode

Into the blizzard and through



The river ice trying to kill it

And I would say who wrote it

But was drawing a blank

As I held my weeping child

At 4 AM in the converted room



Blankness was the better place

I promised you the vet would find for her

And there was hope and solace in it

Like a lake famed for its monster

A long form made of lake water



And then I thought of likeness

And the dog bursting into flames

And the flames licking my hand