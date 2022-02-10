Even in week

one you show up

scuffed and muddy

it’s just your nature

and no one

likes you

but we drive

through your town

of boot and

bouillon factories

into March with

its shoe store

and soup restaurant.

Forty-five years

ago a friend

advised I dress

up for you or

be an emotional

goner—so true!

From within the

walled city of your

calendar month

the special editions

sail back over

unread because

being more experienced

than us who look down

our noses at you

you take

the high ground

and cultivate compassion

grant us permission

to not look

yet again at

the photos or relive

the country’s

close call;

having been doled

the fewest days

you know enough

is enough of

the year before

so I vote you as

officially starting

the year

and resolve to see

your strengths. Even

your two r’s

analogy for

the way we stub

our toes getting

through time—

how like real life

you are. We are

hopeful creatures;

what covers up

the mess also

feeds the bulbs

and we need that

to elevate our

self-image which

can be terribly low

just now, so

thank you.