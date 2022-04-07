Submit a letter:

Within the church they opened a train station:
waiting room, altar lamps, icons, and booths.
The crowded choirs buzz like a cauldron,
and female cashiers with mouths like fake rubies.
Restrooms and frescoes. The Christmas star
turned to ash like Mary dressed in black.
You open the altar gates like doors—
exit and walk down the first platform.

And there, trains and wind before rain. The light
from candles guttering like voices at a banquet.
We cluster around the car. And blowing a whistle,
a proletarian prophet in a red service cap.
Within the school they opened a hotel:
someone gets ready to sleep with somebody.
Wet stalactites pulsate from the ceiling,
high school girls crave cotton candy
and, twisting the channels of intertwined arms,
master the essence of the natural sciences.

Within the castle they opened a hospital:
there chivalry rambles in shabby pajamas
as if beaten by fire or plucked from a stake,
and they prepare a diagnosis like planning a murder.
Because at night in each of the dimly lit towers
chivalry’s treated for shame. With hammer and nails.

Within the circus they opened a factory:
there a proud people fly over the lathes
in gaudy clown makeup from ear to ear.

Within the sky they opened a prison.
Within the body they opened darkness.
Within the spirit they opened bedlam.

Yuri Andrukhovych

Yuri Andrukhovych’s latest collection of poems in English translation is Songs for a Dead Rooster; his latest collection of essays is My Final Territory. (April 2022)

John Hennessy

John Hennessy is the author of two volumes of poetry, Bridge and Tunnel and Coney Island Pilgrims, and, with Ostap Kin, cotranslator of A New Orthography, selected poems by Serhiy Zhadan. (April 2022)

Ostap Kin

Ostap Kin is the editor of New York Elegies: Ukrainian Poems on the City and the cotranslator of Songs for a Dead Rooster. (April 2022)

