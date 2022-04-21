It was thus the fashion to circulate

around the room, a holding-box for owned art,

in a clockwise arc

To speak in soft tones

with the owner, the owner’s daughter, the curator

in the voluminous beige hat and gloves,

the handler, the event coordinator’s assistant for lighting,

the former students

the melancholy receptionist who writes poetry

the videographer who grins

catlike

without fault, locked behind her camera

in some kind of bliss

They will speak of this later in the biographies

as the midpoint of her lakes-and-cities period

characterized by a Dionysian attitude

prone to outburst, insight

Scenes of life without European influence



While the sky turned that night on its gangrenous hind leg

morose, allowed yet her star