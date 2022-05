Come, my Motorway, my Equals Sign, my Higher Race,

Such a Motorway as wheels with stars,

Such an Equals Sign as time plus space,

Such a Higher Race as cable cars.

Come, my Bedside Light, my Takeaway, my Calloused Hand,

Such a Bedside Light as lanternfish,

Such a Takeaway as takes a stand,

Such a Calloused Hand as makes a wish.

Come, my Costume Play, my I Will Yes, my Organ Note,

Such a Costume Play as none can dress,

Such an I Will Yes as none can quote,

Such an Organ Note as plays in yes.