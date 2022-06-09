It doesn’t fall it gathers the doctor explained

That’s just what people named it when I took off

The bandage blinded by the unblocked light

At first I panicked brightness falls from the air

The lens that you were born with flexes but darkens

Film noir betrayals Niagara none can well

Behold with eyes what underneath him lies

The new lens rigid plastic but clear the fog

Condenses to fall as tree-drip to feed the Sequoias

Yosemite they say means killer a Miwok

Word one group called another the European

Militias in the Gold Rush killed all the groups

Ishi in Berkeley was called the Last of his People

It wasn’t one people he was a mix it wasn’t

His name he explained clearly he had no name

With no one to call him by a name Bob says

The way that poetry works is John Muir took

Theodore Roosevelt to behold the Falls

Begotten by eyes Muir inspired by Thoreau

Thoreau read Wordsworth so national parks Gail

Remembers Maisie LeBlanc and Nina DeSantis

Pulled down her pants because they wanted to see

Did Jews have tails Ishi the last of more than

One people in Xuefei’s book a singer in exile

His song of grief for his mother who his country

Forbade him to visit somebody in an essay

Called it a song of love for the Mother Country

As if to punish the singer with bad poetry

Loss gathers and also falls my eyes adjusted

To the glare so I could name the things I saw

A name a shadow’s elegy some more than others

Holy to pronounce the mixes in chains like begats

The great portcullis descending Ishi means

A person the trailer promoting Niagara

Called it a raging torrent of blind emotion