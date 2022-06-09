Submit a letter:

The sunflowers have gone to seed.
A squirrel made off with the head of one
Holding it square in his little paws, like a sandwich.
The laying hen won’t lay, though she looks
        Up to the job.

The moon went from small to half to full.
Popular opinion about the future turned sour again.
The gourds had swelled, and plump were the hazel shells.
The sun stayed hot, and shone and shone,
        And burned up some of the mountains.

The moon went full and it turned blue.
Relations with the neighbors went south again.
When the leaves fall you can see straight into the kitchen,
You can see me, if something goes wrong with the dinner,
        Stamping my feet like a child.

The light’s gone wan and thin as an egg white.
The ink stain on the sofa fades of its own volition.
The stabled animals settle and fluff.
The laying hen won’t lay, though she looks
        Up to the job.

June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

Image of the June 9, 2022 issue cover.
All Contents
Lindsay Turner

Lindsay Turner is the author of the poetry collection Songs & Ballads and an Assistant Professor of English and Literary Arts at the University of Denver. (June 2022)

