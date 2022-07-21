July and the sound of cicadas is unceasing

as doubt or death or dust’s bright splintering in the sun.

Along the Vieux Port, boats are raised on pulleys,

under which tanned men scrape down the hulls.

Urine drying on the hot sidewalk in the noon heat

mixes with the smell of fish, where the morning’s catch

is spread on tables under umbrellas for sale.

Thank you for not urinating on the ground

the sign entering the boulodrome reads

because it’s mostly men who play pétanque.

Often they stand so still with concentration

you can see the sun-bleached sand in their eyebrows,

sand a sirocco blew from Africa. Cigarette tucked

behind his ear, one player draws a circle in the dust

with his boot. Another swings a lead ball in one hand

and lets go. The smell of perspiration is holy, the sky

couldn’t be more blue. Everyone spends a long time

looking at the ground. Bare earth, but slight shifts

in topography to consider, calibrations of pebble,

bulging tree roots. Sunlight is everywhere at once.

Look at their shadows, said the man who brought me

to teach me how to tell which ball was closer

to the bouchon. I look at the ground the way

I stare at the sea when a great ship floats on the horizon

from a distance I could never swim alone

until I perceive it’s not fading away, it’s fading

into being, in the time it takes to write this, it’s here.