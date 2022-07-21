What do I know about the white
People I don’t know in my blood
Does their blood pale my father’s where
It meets his blood
Where in my body does the pale
Blood meet the dark blood? In my heart
How red might it have been were my
Blood pure, my heart
Which red? How much of which red red
A pale red, or a dark red, blood
Red, heart red? White blood white as blue day
In the heart, black blood
In the heart, black as the breathing sundown
My father’s father’s father’s heart
Might all day long have pounded toward
Then through, whose heart
Kept him awake and running all
Night, might have, or his father’s blood
Rushing, if either ran. Who runs
Still in my blood
Who chases? Whose blood darkens where
They meet? Who fights still in my heart
For what? What violence is the beat-
ing of my heart