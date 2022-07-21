What do I know about the white

People I don’t know in my blood

Does their blood pale my father’s where

It meets his blood

Where in my body does the pale

Blood meet the dark blood? In my heart

How red might it have been were my

Blood pure, my heart

Which red? How much of which red red

A pale red, or a dark red, blood

Red, heart red? White blood white as blue day

In the heart, black blood

In the heart, black as the breathing sundown

My father’s father’s father’s heart

Might all day long have pounded toward

Then through, whose heart

Kept him awake and running all

Night, might have, or his father’s blood

Rushing, if either ran. Who runs

Still in my blood

Who chases? Whose blood darkens where

They meet? Who fights still in my heart

For what? What violence is the beat-

ing of my heart