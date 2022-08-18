in blossom. On the

kitchen table now.

Taller than me.

Why do I feel

ashamed.

In my warm vest and winter coat.

In tears.

Hands empty at my

side. What are you

for. Standing there as if in

some other country. An

otherwise. Without

past or future.

No logic religion sorrow

thought. Whispering

smoke signals to

morninglight.

Are you hearing each other. The sight of me

is of a thing with

too much heart,

too much—

salmon-pink blossoms brutal with

refusal of

meaning—why

am I

ashamed. Dear

tree,

I have watched

where u welled up and broke skin to

emerge like a disaster

of beauty, yr

tall arms here reach up &

out

differently, cut branches carefully crisscrossed

in the vase to arrange u, to hold u

firm in the

design. And the water

which you draw in at

each white

cut. I struggle

to stand at

appropriate

attention. Yr sweet acrid scent

reaches me

now. Something else

floats in the air

around yr blossoms.

It stares at me.

It keeps on staring. If it’s

screaming

I can’t tell. It’s not domesticated.

The rest of yr tree arrives like a bloodshot eye

in my head. Silence is

stretching. There is less and less

time. I breathe

quietly. I place my hands on my

eyes. If I am a messenger, what is

my message. I fear

it is fruitless. It is unyielding.

It is devoid of

patience. I reach

out. My fingers try for

no damage. But my mind is still here.

It envelops everything.

I think of the invisible stars. I try to

unthink them. I would give that

unthought space back

to yr branches.

Some of yr buds are

darker & swollen.

They have not opened yet.

What is it to open.

What is it to open & have one’s

last time left.

The green is coming. It is pushing from behind.

I can feel the tremor of hanging on.

I have not yet fallen.

How crowded we are on our stalk.