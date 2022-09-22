First there is the outsider.

Then there is a second outsider—less

Outside than the first, but still.

Then there is the third outsider,

Who is now, actually, inside something,

Albeit something slightly less definable.

Eventually we all move together

Into some kind of sanctuary,

An estuary,

Until someone decides to leave again.

And the thorn birds are preening their violet plumage

In the topmost branches of the flame trees.

Bees drone among the flowering ivy

Draped over the crumbling stone wall.

Bells testify, not as witnesses to indict you

But as guides and mothers calling you to be

Their children. The helicopters fly

Upriver in formation—if two of something

Can be said to be in formation. Then

A pleasant realigning of the fireboats

With the side of the sea where, it seems,

All things originate. Cats are sleeping

In the chophouse where lima beans

Boil in a kettle on a hot plate. You could

Put it all in a book and call it “Things

That Happened to Me, or That I Did,

Or That I Made Up, or That I Dreamed About, Etc.”

If all went as planned, no one would be able

To tell which was which, least of all you.

Now it’s time to take the train downtown,

Get some pho at Bo Ky, some fish ball soup,

Half a country duck: Chinese food,

one of the pleasures of life in the city.

Then you can walk down Grand Street, or Pell,

Past Go Believe Bakery, past Toy Apple

Beauty, past a giant squid on ice and its handler,

Past reflexology charts, and thence

To New Kam Man grocery, rows of boxes

Of Sea Dyke and Golden Sail brand

Jasmine and oolong and pu-erh tea.

And don’t forget the oversized jars of loose tea,

Silver-tipped, crushed dark violet leaves

From far provinces. You might be inclined

To call me a tourist—fine, I’m a tourist.

One should never cease being one here

In New York City, even on your own street,

Even in your own room with its weird tchotchkes

And gizmos, no less strange than the mist-swept

Humped green landforms that surround you in Yangshuo.

You can get a ride on a bamboo raft in their shadows

On the river that winds between them—a woman

In a wedding gown is stepping into the green water,

Then being helped back onto the pier by her betrothed,

As their photographer captures the reunion

On dry land. Her gown is dripping wet,

But she is smiling. A little ways upriver

Some other couples are doing this, too.

They themselves are tourists,

Visiting from towns and cities far away

From the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

I’m in one of them now, sleeping down the street

From the Hudson River, where men are fishing,

Smoking weed, growing rhubarb and tall sunflowers

On the narrow stretch of earth between the train tracks

And the riverbank. It’s beautiful and dark,

And in my bedroom, an electric blanket

Is wrapped around me, humming softly.