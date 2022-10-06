I’d never been further than Ballina, and only in the back of a cart.

The train shuffled field after tree after field, as Dada did with cards

and me as a spindle at the heart of it, the last still thing in the world.

It was as well, maybe, departure was giddy so I thought the whirl

meant more than the leaving. For a while. Queenstown was a hell

of shouting and shoving and crying in the lurk of those huge hulls.

Beggars, drunks; porters who’d offer to carry bags, then disappear.

A madwoman pulling at me, asking was I not Bríd from Inis Oírr.

That packed cabin was the most at home I’d felt since Glenavoo:

warm bodies close around me, women snoring as Mama used to,

a baby crying and someone being sick and someone whispering.

But only one privy for every hundred bunks on the City of Berlin

and no deck below in third class: for six nights, the same foul air.

Getting on, I knew nothing of Berlin. Getting off, I didn’t care.