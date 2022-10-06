Submit a letter:

I’d never been further than Ballina, and only in the back of a cart.
The train shuffled field after tree after field, as Dada did with cards
and me as a spindle at the heart of it, the last still thing in the world.
It was as well, maybe, departure was giddy so I thought the whirl
meant more than the leaving. For a while. Queenstown was a hell
of shouting and shoving and crying in the lurk of those huge hulls.
Beggars, drunks; porters who’d offer to carry bags, then disappear.
A madwoman pulling at me, asking was I not Bríd from Inis Oírr.

That packed cabin was the most at home I’d felt since Glenavoo:
warm bodies close around me, women snoring as Mama used to,
a baby crying and someone being sick and someone whispering.
But only one privy for every hundred bunks on the City of Berlin
and no deck below in third class: for six nights, the same foul air.
Getting on, I knew nothing of Berlin. Getting off, I didn’t care.

Vona Groarke

Vona Groarke’s thirteenth book of poems, Hereafter, will be published this fall. (October 2022)

This Issue

October 6, 2022

Image of the October 6, 2022 issue cover.
All Contents

