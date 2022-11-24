There are empty spaces we make
and empty spaces we grow
accustomed to, as though they were always
there—a gold mine you can descend an hour into
by elevator before reaching its network
of tunnels—or always will be,
as in the photosynthetic capacity of trees
to absorb carbon dioxide into their diameter, their height.
As a forest is torn down, as it dries out, dies off,
the trees that are left won’t absorb as much carbon
as they used to. Studies show them storing less, fitting less
into themselves. The trees are falling down
on the job, as they say,
then we say. The shareholders saying
through us, from inside us. And we cannot
squeeze into tree cells to enlarge them by pushing outward
in all directions at once, like da Vinci’s sketch
of the proportions of the human body
according to Vitruvius. A sketch of a man
over a sketch of the same man with arms and legs
at different angles, so as to cover as much of the circle
and square as possible. A sketch depicting the ideal form
that leaves little room for much else.