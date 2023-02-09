In the afternoon four black-throated blues

Tossed themselves up from the pavement at nothing.

At the rain. And having made a surgeon take back

His stitches early, I lifted my phone

Beyond the shelter of my unsteady umbrella

And tapped at their cursive capital Gs.

Suddenly I felt ashamed. You could see

I had nothing better to do. I stopped.

Four in the morning. Fill the kettle by touch.

Floof the gas. Unpick the bandage

To look, though water does boil watched.

We can’t not solve the problem.

The sky facing the birds and me had glared

Like undeveloped photo paper.

Find a voice to sing against the voice

That doesn’t answer when asked why not.