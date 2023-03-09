When I get to heaven

The thing I know I’ll hear

Is the hissing of the trees

On a heavenly day in Central Park,

Trees in a breeze seen from above

On fire with green fireworks

Of sunlight messing with their hair.

When I’m up there in heaven looking down

I’ll see the treetops of the trees

Writhing like spaghetti on the boil

And Central Park praying on its knees

To me up here.

Old age turns me into a lobster in boiling water

Screaming for help silently.

On the East Side, down one-way Fifth Avenue,

On the West Side, up Central Park West,

The police cars warble

And the fire engines toot.

A swan is eating a giraffe

And the other way around.

It’s the New York sound.

Since when did anyone ask the lobster

How it felt about the water getting warmer?

The warming water is supposed to numb the lobster.

Not that I notice.

My dark shell will turn red

When I’m edibly dead.

That’s not what anyone said.



Police are pouring down Fifth Avenue.

A man apparently has stabbed

To death a young Hasidic Jew

Outside the entrance to the zoo.

Local news programs are there now, too—

Already repeating endlessly this new

Central Park news which it turns out isn’t true.

O city infested with scaffolding

That never comes down

And botches the buildings it’s meant to save!

O covered pedestrian passageways that remind me

Of my beloved Bologna and its portici!

I lived five quarters of my life

Riding my Ducati race bikes near death there.

At night I regret

This and that I did or didn’t in my life

But it doesn’t blight delight the way

Arthritis does.

I used to ride my motorcycles

On top of witty, pretty girls.

I still stalk sex at eighty-six.