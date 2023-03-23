We were sitting on the floor. I started writing

as the window darkened and the grass grew

bright. By morning, half the trees were

submarine. What was it about being young and

wanting to write? You said it wasn’t choice, it

was dictation. You had to ask. A frog leapt

through the cat flap taking refuge by our feet.

You knew I had a brother, though we’d only met

that night. Each time you forget and remember

the experience becomes truer. Like lightning

in reverse the fuse blew. I was stirring a pot

of dal, your dog Annie asleep on the floor beside

me, snoring. We went to a café whose name

rhymed with dal, me playing with a small

saltshaker, you talking about your brother. He had

to go and you were about to go with him but then

you’d changed your mind. That night there was an

accident. One second he was in his car asking if

you wanted to come and you were about to and

that was that. We were strangers in a circle eating

peach cobbler. Someone played “Galway Girl” on

a child’s toy guitar. It’s me! It’s me! you screamed.

You used to live on Grafton Street in Boston. Too

late to leave and raining now, we talked about

your brother. It was after college that you started

writing. Lightning crackled in the air. You were all

along me. I watched you heat a pot of dal, your dog

asleep beside you. You planned to leave by

twenty-three but changed your mind. To talk with

shadows you became a shade. Your eyes were

red. You looked like him. I didn’t know you had

a brother. You had to ask, you don’t have to believe.

We were sitting on my parents’ couch. You said it

wasn’t choice. You were my brother. We were

events in language. The window darkened and

the grass grew bright. Can you hear that, cuttlefish?