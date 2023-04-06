The lilies above the girls in white look like girls in white,

dancing. The girls hang paper lanterns in the garden, careful

with the candles inside. They watch the small flames flicker, kept safe

from the drifting wind by white and red paper.

The sky is cooling; the gnats and flies have grown still

among the flowers. The girls lower their faces toward the lanterns.

Nothing else moves, although the dancing lilies pretend to.

In the fading sunlight, every color appears bluish,

like a universal shadow, but the pink roses

are stubborn. The pink roses stay pink

even in the dark.