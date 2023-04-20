And then he drifted about—two nights, two days—driven

By the surging waves, and his heart looked destruction

straight in the face.

But when Dawn with her lovely braids brought

the third day into the world

The wind died down and a calm, clear and still, descended

And look!—he caught a glimpse of land, right over there,

As he peered ahead intently from the crest of a towering wave.

Just as a father’s children would welcome some sign of life

When he’s lying deep in sickness suffering harsh pain,

Slowly wasting away, attacked by some fiendish Power—

And then—O welcome sight!—the gods set him free from his illness:

Just so was the sight of land and woods welcome to Odysseus.

He struck out, swimming hard, eager to set foot on shore.

But once he had gotten as far as the sound of a shout will reach

He heard the thundering thud of the reef

as the sea crashed against it

Since the massive swells were dashing against the shoreline, roaring

Fearfully, everything frothed with foam churned up from the sea—

For here were no inlets to harbor ships, no place of refuge.

No, there were jutting headlands and sea-spumed reefs and cliffs.

Odysseus’s knees went slack then and the heart within him quailed.

In deep distress, he spoke to his own great-hearted spirit:

“Ah me! Against all hope, Zeus gave me a chance to see

Land again, and so I managed to cut my way through the deep—

But I cannot see any way to get out of this gray salt water.

For the edge of the land is rough cliffs, while all

around them the surf

Roars, and the face of the rock runs straight up from the water

Which is deep right there at the shore, and so there is no way

To plant both feet on the ground and thus escape disaster.

If I tried to go ashore a huge wave might snatch me away

And dash me against jagged rocks, my efforts all in vain.

But if I keep swimming further on in the hope that I might find

Some shore where the surf breaks slantwise,

some haven from the sea,

I’m terrified that the squall will snatch me up again and hurl me,

Heaving with groans, back into the sea which teems with fish.

Or what if a mighty Power unleashes some kind of monster

Out of the sea—one of the many that great Amphitrítê breeds?

For now I know how odious the great Earth-shaker finds me.”

While he was turning all of this over in his heart and in his spirit

A huge wave pitched him up and onto the jagged shore.

His skin would have been stripped off and his bones

smashed into bits

Had Athena of the bright owl-eyes not put a thought in his head:

He rushed straight at the face of the rock and grabbed

it with both his hands

And held onto it, heaving with groans, until the huge

wave had passed.

And so he escaped the wave—but as it roared back, it rushed

Straight at him again and smashed him, hurling him far out to sea.

Just as when an octopus is dragged from its den and you see

How dense is the mass of pebbles still clinging to its suckers:

That’s how much skin, stripped off from those

unflinching hands of his,

Was left clinging to the rocks. The huge wave covered him over.

Odysseus would have died then, wretched man—not at all his fate!—

Had Athena of the bright owl-eyes not given him a notion:

Breaking through the waves near where they spewed toward shore

He swam past them, aiming for land, where he hoped

that he might find

Some shore where the surf breaks slantwise,

some haven from the sea.

He kept on swimming until he reached the mouth of a river,

Beautiful as it flowed on. To him the place seemed perfect:

Smoothed of any stones, it was sheltered as well from the wind.

He knew what it was as it flowed and prayed to it in his spirit:

“Whoever you are, O Lord, like so many others I pray you:

I come here from out of the sea, fleeing Poseidon’s abuse.

Even immortal gods must respect the claim of a man

Who comes to them a wanderer, just as I now come

To your stream, here at your knees, after enduring

so many struggles.

Have pity on me, Lord. I declare myself your suppliant.”