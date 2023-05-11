One half hour in May

2019 deepening as if

Expressive of a process

Like cancellation but

Undergone by storms

The green dominant in

Windows of the science

Library among several

Places I recorded this

How to say this green

Color rare in nature

Apart from one reaction

Having almost no chance

The green of leaves

In the streetlight turned

Last night as you slept

Bright yellow threshing fat

Segments of illuminated rain

I can’t tell if it’s my book

On consciousness or pictures

Of a dress gone viral

Being white gold to some

Blue black to others but

I need you to know in case

I have to part out

The earth-tone quilt creeping

Under the deaf cabin

Whenever I spoke of

The hungry charging

Phones in the square

Twice-named dogs miming

Enclosures that were just

Correlation between property

Line and pain right here

In the neck the pain

My face expressed

Listening for the key to fall

From great music or reading

The play considered best

How it made drama

Represent failure to act

I was happy this way

Stylized weeping broke

Up content throughout

The northern ballads

Terms of lament betrayed like

Musicality across languages

The extremes touched because

Strength of feeling curved it

Given crayons now

Children would draw screens

And you among them

Hands held out dumbly

Beneath a senseless tap

Toward midnight you cried

Out for a green coat I’m

Not sure we own but

I comforted you and went

Back to my room probably

The dream was in color

One quality of duty is

To remember it marks

The perimeter of waking

At the window there

I am again the green

More varied in motion

Leaves and needles alert

But unconcerned oh

Wow some pollen

Bearing structure in the pine

Opening now pale gold

Clouds the annual breeze