Today I feel on my tongue the bitterness

of being. I feel the anguish enter

through my feet. The day grows thin

as a thread. Already the light is sticky porridge.

All the pigs scream. The pigs? The pigs

of din and racket, the machines stalking

the streets, our overheated masters.

It triumphs over the weary shells

of my eyelids, the itch of petroleum,

the ay and oh of the great terrors.

Will we go back, again, to the cave?

The gates give way to a thousand

hard little demons, groaning, pawing,

whistling in this pentagram called “up-to-date.”

The street rises just like a dancing snake,

the bum, the pum, the kriiii! And here comes

anguish, dressed like a crow, to pick over

my entrails. Again, in the silence, I’m nothing

but a pigeon in the prison of my blood.