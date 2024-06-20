rubbing the filters back and forth

through a knob on the screen that’s coded

to brush glaze and bury echoes

on photographs my oiled finger pads never once touched

So much past arrives on my screen

coupled with soft pings in the pocket

strange temple bell

And in these images pass chords of faces

of which I know next to nothing

while all fall I ride the 63 line from Moynihan to Rhinecliff

alongside passengers slumped with buds in their ears

as the river rises to meet what rips past

the morning’s stiff posture

And so I continue to shepherd things into the land of done

punching send repeatedly with my dominant finger

Welcome nothing, refuse nothing

My one tab is opened to the Tao Te Ching

and the other to meals machine-diced and packed

in miniature plastic jars that will arrive

ringed with sodium polyacrylate before tomorrow’s noon

With no sign of the ligature that binds hours

I sleep to seal myself off from the future

and waking try to keep death within earshot

so days remain, in a manner of speaking, rough

with openings in every hair and between

And like this, my life passes, almost wet to the touch