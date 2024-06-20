Submit a letter:

People walk around
With people in their head.
What some lovely person did.
What some lovely person said.
Heartthrob in the head.

I float to 86th Street with you in my heart.
I’m a pigeon cooing to a crumb of bread,
Except I’m kind of floating instead—
And it’s not a crumb but a whole loaf of bread.
I feel I’m in an ambulance and you’re about to save me

With a Kit Kat
And a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
I’m in an ambulance
With my teeth comically chattering.
And when I get inside your shop

I have to stand in line and you’re behind a counter
That sells the new and does repairs.
And everybody stares.
I stand there for years.
I can remember when I first walked in the store,

When aeons ago I first opened the door
To feathered dinosaurs turning into birdsong,
And you began to sing along,
The first step to being human,
But the planet continued to go wrong.

This Issue

June 20, 2024

Image of the June 20, 2024 issue cover.
All Contents
Frederick Seidel

Frederick Seidel’s new book of poems, So What, will be published in June. (June 2024)

