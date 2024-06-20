People walk around

With people in their head.

What some lovely person did.

What some lovely person said.

Heartthrob in the head.

I float to 86th Street with you in my heart.

I’m a pigeon cooing to a crumb of bread,

Except I’m kind of floating instead—

And it’s not a crumb but a whole loaf of bread.

I feel I’m in an ambulance and you’re about to save me

With a Kit Kat

And a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

I’m in an ambulance

With my teeth comically chattering.

And when I get inside your shop

I have to stand in line and you’re behind a counter

That sells the new and does repairs.

And everybody stares.

I stand there for years.

I can remember when I first walked in the store,

When aeons ago I first opened the door

To feathered dinosaurs turning into birdsong,

And you began to sing along,

The first step to being human,

But the planet continued to go wrong.