I feel an obligation not to cry

around my dog

else she gets frightened

and shakes. I’m not comparing

children to dogs like Israel does,

but they share emotionality

and deep sensitivity and her shaking

reminds me of the videos I downloaded

onto my phone of Gazan children

shaking in fear in hospitals

that had only weeks left until

US-made bombs destroyed them.

I dreamt someone was

writing on my eye,

the tip of the ballpoint pen

silently scribbling what I knew

but couldn’t see

to be Arabic calligraphy.

Half-ticklish, half-squeamish,

I was drugged or otherwise

paralyzed, sunk in a fluffy bed.

If I was Christian I might think

it was the intake process

for heaven, my virtues and sins

entered into the record. The eyewriting

began to feel like paper cuts

I couldn’t flinch from.

I was going to heaven blind and

paralyzed. That might’ve been worse

than whatever hell was. Or is this

what was meant by hell—not a

separate place for a different passport,

just heaven’s lower caste?

I couldn’t see it but I knew,

as if it had been whispered in my ear,

there were no Palestinians in hell.

In the bright emptiness,

that’s what made me cry

and force myself to stop.