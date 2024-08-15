running lines. He tries out emphasis

as if dropping stones in a rockpool

(I sink. I sink. I sink.) and plays along

with a smoky grin or countermanding fist.

Imagine him walking his soliloquy

over the bar of the man-made pool

past cue-card, prompter, stage mark

and off, quite simply, off into the wings.

Just ripples of applause, he thinks,

nothing to rise from pit or stalls

to come at him pinpricked in footlights,

bearing down on his exit.

Tomorrow, for the matinee,

he plans to say the odd word twice,

see if anyone shifts in their velvet seat,

if anybody past the shoreline blinks.